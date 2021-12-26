Australian super maxi LawConnect snatched an early lead in the annual Sydney to Hobart race Sunday as a Covid-depleted fleet of 88 yachts embarked on one of the world’s toughest ocean events.
LawConnect hit the front ahead of SHK Scallywag, a rival 30-metre (100-foot) super maxi from Hong Kong whose crew struggled to recover after encountering sail problems in a dramatic early development in the race.
Spectator boats crowded into a cloudy, breezy Sydney Harbour to enjoy the return of the blue-water classic, which was cancelled last year because of Covid for the first time since it began in 1945.
The pandemic still cast a shadow, with some of the fastest yachts kept away this year, including super maxi Comanche and nine-time line honours winner Wild Oats XI.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us