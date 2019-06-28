GINTRA 1

BIRKIRKARA 0

An early goal from Freitas handed Gintra Universitetas a narrow victory over Malta champions Birkirkara in the opening game from Group 10 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifications, on Wednesday.

Lithuanian champions Gintra, tipped to advance from this group after reaching the last 16 of this competition in 2018/2019, seemed to be heading to large victory when they forged ahead after two minutes.

However, led by Melania Bajada in her third European adventure, Birkirkara stood their ground and kept Gintra at bay while creating chances to level terms as well. Despite failing to rescue at least a point, Birkirkara will be boosted by their defensive display against a strong opponent ahead of their remaining appointments in this competition.

Bajada handed a Champions League debut to youngsters Veronique Mifsud and Kailey Willis while Ylenia Carabott, who returned in Birkirkara’s ranks after last year’s loan spell, was deployed upfront.

Gintra’s early goal came after just two minutes. Goalkeeper Janice Xuereb came to the rescue for Birkirkara in a one on one situation. However, the rebound dropped on Freitas’ feet and the latter hit a delightful lob to open the score for the Lithuania champions.

Birkirkara’s reply came swiftly after through skipper Stephania Farrugia but failed to head the ball home from a corner-kick situation.

On minute 10, South Africa international Seoposenwe attempted a curling effort from the edge of the area but could not direct the ball into the net.

Debutant Willis almost scored a wondergoal for the Stripes when she tried to surprise Gintra’s custodian from half-way range just to be denied by inches.

As the half wore on, Gintra were having the lion’s share of possession but they could not break down Birkirkara’s backline.

Ten minutes from half-time, they deployed Thailand’s Nild on the field to have more offensive players on the field as they looked to extend their lead before the break.

After the change of ends, Gintra continued to dominate proceedings and while this time their pressure was more intense, they found Birkirkara’s Xuereb on an inspired evening.

In fact, the Malta goalkeeper was forced into action numerous time, denying the likes of Seoposenwe, Velickaite and Freitas who all had clear-cut chances to find a second for Gintra.

In the closing stages of the game, the home side continued to pile pressure on the Malta champions but their chances were all in vain as they claimed the three points with a narrow win.

Birkirkara's run in the Women's Champions League continues this Saturday, when they face Albania's Vllaznia who defeated Wexford of Ireland 3-1 in their tournament opener.

Gintra: Lukcjancuke; Vilakazi, Filenko, Mikutaite (86 Gudchenko), Gaileviciute, Freitas, Seoposenwe, Neverdauskaite, Velickaite, Bender (33 Nild) (46 Jonusaite), Pilipenko,

Birkirkara: J. Xuereb; A. Said, S. Farrugia, T. Teuma (88 S. Buttigieg), A. Sultana, K. Willis (78 S. Urpani), R. Giusti (59 S. Zarb), V. Mifsud, Y. Vella, Y. Carabott, J. Sakic.

Referee: Lizzy Van Der Helm (NED).

Other results: Wexford Youths Women vs Vllaznia 1-3.

Saturday, August 10: 12.00 Vllaznia vs Birkirkara; 17.00 Gintra vs Wexford.

Standings: Vllaznia, Gintra 3; Birkirkara, Wexford 0.