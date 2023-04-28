Santa Lucia put on a dominant display as they eased past Challenge League side Żejtun Corinthians in Friday’s play-out match to secure their place in the Premier League for another season.

It was a dominant performance from Enzo Potenza’s team who needed just 20 minutes in the first half to put themselves well in control of the match as goals from Kyrian Nwoko and the impressive Robert Hehedosh put them on their way to a comfortable victory.

Sta Lucia fully deserved the win as they were a cut above their opponents and will surely feel relieved to have completed the job of staying in the Premier League, in a season where they struggled for consistency, particularly in the first part of the campaign.

However, the team grew in stature in recent weeks and their efforts were sealed with this win that keeps them in the top flight for a fourth successive season.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...