Two goals in the opening 12 minutes of the match were enough for Gudja United to see off Żebbuġ Rangers and climb to the top of the Premier League standings.

The Southerners made the most of Żebbuġ’s defensive frailties in the opening part of the match as goals from Vito Plut and Johann Bezzina enabled them to open a commanding two-goal lead which they managed to administer well for the rest of the match.

Żebbuġ tried to get back into the match and looked much better at the start of the second half but the damage was too much for them to recover from.

In the end, Gudja claimed three important points that lifted them temporarily to the top of the Premier League standings on ten points, one clear of Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara, who however, have played a game less.

