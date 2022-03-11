Ħamrun Spartans scored two goals inside the first 17 minutes to stroll to a comfortable victory over bottom-placed Sliema Wanderers who moved closer to relegation.

The match was all but settled in that opening part of the match as once the Spartans raced into a two-goal lead, they were in firm control of the match and only some poor finishing thwarted them from a bigger margin.

