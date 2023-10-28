VALLETTA 1

Falcone 90

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Duranovic 4, Jonny 27

VALLETTA

J. Galea, E. Ruiz, O. Barrientos (82 K. Azzopardi Conti), A. Ferraris (82 J. Azzopardi), L. Susnjara (52 D. Garba), F. Falcone, D. Paiber, D. Quintero (32 C. Gauci), V. Filho, D. Vega (82 D. Cardoso), N. Micallef.

HAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, S. Borg (30 J. Corbalan), L. Montebello (71 Eder), J. Mbong, R. Prsa, E. Freitas (79 N. Krstic), U. Duranovic (79 S. Paintsil), O. Bjelicic, E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli, Jonny.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Freitas, Micallef, Bjelicic, Barrientos, Camenzuli, Vega, Ederson.

Missed penalty: Paiber (V) 48.

The rivalry that lit up the local football in the late eighties and early nineties rekindled yesterday when the Spartans rose above the tension suffocating this match to grab a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

This match, played before one of the biggest crowds ever at the Tony Bezzina Stadium, was always going to trigger mixed emotions.

However, one cannot but question the wisdom of the MFA’s decision not to stage this match at the National Stadium.

