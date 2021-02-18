MALTA 0



SLOVAKIA 4

Slukova 11

Panakova 21

Ondrusova 76

Mikolajova 90



MALTA

J. Xuereb, S. Farrugia, C. Zammit, N. Sciberras, A. Sultana, J. Flask (89 S. Buttigieg), S. Zammit, V. Mifsud (46 A. Said), R. Cuschieri (82 K. Chetcuti), M. Farrugia (69 E. Xuereb), B. Borg (46 M. Borg).

SLOVAKIA

P. Chladekova, A. Biroova (M. Mikolajova 62), K. Panakova, P. Fisherova, P. Hmirova (62 D. Lemesova), K. Kosikova, D. Skorvankova (56 L. Ondrusova), J. Vojtekova, M. Surnovska, V. Slukova (M. Havranova 62).

Referee M. Aufschnaiter (Austria FA).

Malta opened their VisitMalta Women’s Tournament with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Slovakia, at the Hibernians Stadium.

Slovakia, ranked 45 in the world, took control with two early goals in the first half that propelled them towards victory.

Lucia Ondrusova marked her 100th appearance with a third goal in the second half, her second against Malta as her first-ever at international level came against the Maltese back in 2006. Substitute Maria Mikolajova made it four with a delightful lob deep in stoppage time.

For Malta, ranked number 85 in the world, it was a useful challenge ahead of the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers that will commence this September.

