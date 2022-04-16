MARSAXLOKK 0

VALLETTA 3

Sala 4; Promise 19; Zammit 80

MARSAXLOKK

F. Tabone; G. Barone (46 D. Azzopardi), J. Cruz Gill, M. Del Negro (57 P. Xuereb), A. Caseres (89 J. Delmar), T. Vella (71 C. Camilleri), X. Cappellino, W. Serrano, E. Vella, P. Sammut (57 R. Tonna), N. Micallef.

VALLETTA

Y. Cini; J. Borg, T. Caruana (80 C. Gauci), M. Sansone, E. Pena Beltre (83 S. Mackay), D. Promise (80 H. Dilaver), R. Muscat, E. Sala, C. Prado (59 A. Zammit), M. Fontanella, K. Tulimieri (59 S. Dimech).

Referee Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards Terence Vella, Caseres, Caruana, Sammut, Sala.

Missed penalty Terence Vella (Marsaxlokk) 45.

Valletta’s quest for silverware and a European ticket continues after qualifying for the semi-finals of the FA Trophy at the expense of Marsaxlokk.

The Citizens made light work of the Challenge League side with two early goals in the first half through Eslit Sala and David Promise. Late in the game, Andrea Zammit added a third to seal a comfortable win for the Premier League team.

