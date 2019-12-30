A Munxar man is in hospital with serious injuries after he smashed into a wall in Qala while driving early on Monday morning. The 33-year-old was driving a Ford Ka when he lost control of his car at around 4.15am while driving on Mġarr Road. His car veered off to the other side of the road and smashed into a wall. Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. A police investigation into the crash is under way.

