Graphics have, since early times, spoken with some eloquence in most political discourses, not least in Malta.
Images which shower at best ridicule, at worst contempt, on ideological opponents have, throughout the centuries, played their part in the dissemination of political propaganda.
They fall under two main categories: promotion − see how wonderful I am; or satire − see how contemptible my adversary is. This feature deals with the second grouping: parody drawings in political postcards.
Pre-World War II, cartoons ridiculing power wielders one disapproved of circulated anonymously and unofficially, mostly as real photos, printed in postcard size and often on postcard-backed cards, though I have never seen one postally used. Like all political ephemera, they enjoyed short shelf lives and mostly ended binned. That would explain their great rarity today.
Anonymous, amateur artists produced many of these pre-war propaganda cards. But professional, highly skilled cartoonists also chipped in.
The anti-colonial side could rely on the outstanding graphic talents of established artists like Giuseppe Calì (1846-1930), Robert Caruana Dingli (1882-1940) and Ġanni Vella (1885-1977). The Strickland imperialists at first suffered a dearth of competent graphic cartoonists, until the appearance of Alfred Gerada (1895-1968) who, in the 1930s, more or less redressed the imbalance.
Calì signed his political cartoons with pseudonyms like Scintilla, Fumo and Vampa (all fire-derived), while Caruana Dingli proved defiant enough to actually initial some of his scathing satires.
The meaning of subjects chosen for some lampoons may today escape the viewer, as they refer to events long forgotten. Devils and angels abound, so do bodily functions, scatology, toilet humour, coffins and funerals of defeated opponents.
The more recognisable figures include leading pre-war politicians like Gerald Strickland, Augustus Bartolo, Nerik Mizzi, William Savona, Joseph Howard and Ugo Mifsud.
