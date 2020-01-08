Early voting in the Labour Party's leadership election is taking place on Wednesday at party headquarters.

The actual polling day is Saturday.

Some 17,500 party members are eligible to vote in the contest between Chris Fearne and Robert Abela, the party said on Tuesday evening.

Early voting underway at PL headquarters in this picture issued by the PL.

Those eligible to vote early include party workers who will be involved in the voting process on Saturday, members who will be abroad on Saturday and others for health reasons. Voting closes at 8pm.

On Saturday, voting will take place in various party clubs. Once voting closes at 8pm, the ballot boxes will be taken to party headquarters for vote-counting overnight.

The new leader is to address supporters at Corradino stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to step down early next week to be succeeded by the new Labour leader.

The Department of Information on Wednesday morning issued a notice for accreditation of journalists to cover the swearing-in ceremony at San Anton Palace, but did not say when it would be held.