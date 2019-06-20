Turnout for early voting to decide whether Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia remains at the helm until the next general election has exceeded expectations, with a third of those eligible already casting their vote.

A total of 500 out of the 1,496 members of the General Council, the party’s highest organ, voted in the early session held on Wednesday evening at the party headquarters in Pietà, and at the sub-headquarters in Sannat.

The confidence vote proper will be held on Saturday during an extraordinary General Council session, with polling taking place between 10am and 6pm.

Originally, the early voting session had been requested to accommodate members unable to attend due to commitments abroad. However, party sources said even those who had no such impediment made use of this arrangement, so as not to disrupt their weekend plans and to avoid the “highly-charged” atmosphere, which is expected tomorrow.

While by the time of writing the final agenda had not yet been finalised, sources told Times of Malta that a proposal which was actively being considered was to have the “protagonists” of the ongoing saga given the opportunity to make their case before the councillors.

“Under this proposal there would be an address from a representative of the councillors who requested the confidence vote, a speech from another group who presented a petition expressing their support in the leadership, and Dr Delia himself,” the sources said.

They added that such a proposal had been met with mixed feelings, amid concerns it could stoke tensions in this unprecedented event in the party’s history.

Delia expected to do well, but will it resolve crisis?

Meanwhile, party insiders speaking on condition of anonymity – before Thursday's financial revelations about Dr Delia – said he stood a good chance of obtaining the backing of the absolute majority of councillors.

“Nonetheless, this is no guarantee that the party will come out of the current quandary, unless he obtains at least 75 per cent of the votes. Failure to reach this mark will only serve to expose the existing split,” they said.

In the run-up to the vote, there had been complaints that a third of the list of eligible voters had been changed since Dr Delia was elected leader in September 2017. Short of accusing the party administration of corrupt practices, the PN councillors pushing for the confidence vote had raised questions on the manner in which the ballot was being handled.

However, the electoral commission headed by Francis Zammit Dimech insisted it had no right to enter into the merits of these changes, as long as they were in line with the party statute.

Sources said that the pro-Delia camp is basing its campaign on the fact that his critics were only intent of dethroning the party’s democratically elected leader, without having any plan on the way forward.

Councillors who preferred to remain anonymous said they were reluctantly voting for Dr Delia, as in reality there was no alternative.

“Who shall take charge if Delia is defeated?” they questioned.

On the other hand, councillors pushing for a change in leadership, are insisting that it would be premature to start floating names unless there is a vacancy.

“Should Delia be out of the picture, I can assure you there will be alternatives both from within the parliamentary group and also from outside,” they said.