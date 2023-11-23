In today's volatile financial landscape, it is challenging to find safe and profitable avenues for savings. One option that continues to stand out for its reliability and simplicity, is a fixed term deposit account with a licensed banking institution.

FIMBank has recently increased its interest rates on its Easisave Euro Fixed Term Deposits. The online savings platform www.easisave.com allows individuals to deposit their funds for a predetermined period, up to three years. Apart from the increased interest rates, new customers who choose to open an Easisave account will benefit from a Welcome Bonus of €25. One of the most significant advantages of fixed term deposits is that they provide peace of mind since they are not subject to market fluctuations. Fixed term deposit products are ideal for those who are interested in earning attractive returns whilst safeguarding their capital. Interest can be received quarterly, annually or upon maturity depending on one’s preference. The market leading interest rates being offered by FIMBank through its www.easisave.com platform are as follows:

FIMBank's interest rates.

Fixed term deposits can also provide you with the opportunity to diversify how your funds are being allocated. Although there are attractive investment options, allocating a portion of your savings to a fixed term deposit can provide stability and balance. By spreading your savings, you will be able to mitigate risk and potentially enhance your returns.

Easisave is also offering competitive interest rates on savings accounts. They are ideal for individuals who prefer to access and withdraw their funds whenever they please. This option is attractive for those who want to grow their savings while ensuring liquidity and security.

With their safety, predictability, flexibility, and competitive interest rates, fixed-term deposits provide an ideal avenue for individuals looking to make the most of their money. By incorporating easisave.com into your savings strategy, you can achieve your long-term goals and maximise returns.

For more information kindly contact FIMBank’s Helpdesk Support Team on 2132 2102 or via e-mail on fimbank@helpdesk.com.