The Point Shopping Mall celebrated Earth Day 2023 with an exhibition that invited visitors to learn the best ways to take care of the environment. Different entities that are working hard at conserving the environment on various fronts were also invited to join the celebration.

Exhibitors included Project Green, who kept the youngest visitors entertained with various games while their parents loved receiving compostable pots with various herbs, and Nature Trust - FEE Malta, who exhibited hooks, nets and other items which they have found on rescued turtles, as well as provided leaflets with interesting information about the rescue team’s mission.

Another exhibitor, WhizzFix, participated with a demonstration of their expertise at restoring shoes to their original state, while h2Lo, a mini Junior Achievement (JA) Malta company formed by students from St Aloysius Sixth Form promoted the importance of using reusable bottles from their stand. A number of cars were also on show – Porsche Malta exhibited the fully electric Porsche Taycan 4S, while BMW Malta and Mini Malta had a wonderful collection of their electric bikes and cars.

Steve Ellul, CEO of Project Green emphasised on the importance of these initiatives as a means to promote and raise awareness on the responsibility we have towards our environment.

“Through interactive workshops, conducted by Project Green employees, we educate people of all ages who visit the stand on the importance of increasing biodiversity through the planting of trees and other plants while handing them compostable pots containing herbs so they can take an active role in growing their own plants at home,” he said. “Earth Day is not just today but every day and we make sure to promote this throughout the whole year at Project Green.”

Angelique Lofaro, a volunteer from the Wildlife Rescue Team Malta explained that in a year, over 250 hedgehogs would require their assistance and added that it is crucial for the public to learn what to do when they come across and injured wild species.