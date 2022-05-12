The Earth Garden alternative music festival will make a return at Ta' Qali next month after a two-year interruption caused by COVID-19.

This year's edition, the 15th, will feature over 100 artistes, five music areas, a camping area, an ethnic market, food stalls and cuisine from different parts of the world.

The festival will be held between June 3-5. Admission will be free of charge and those present will be encouraged to donate to an environmental NGO which will be announced in the coming days.

The organisers said the festival will feature a fusion of world music that spans multiple genres and incorporates the most unlikely performers. There will be a wide range of music, from ska to blues, reggae, alternative rock, world music, psychedelic trance, techno, acid, house, gypsy, and more - as well as a jamming area that is always the scene of some surprising improvising sessions.