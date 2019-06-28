Al McKay, the guitarist of the group Earth Wind & Fire from 1973 to 1981, will perform a concert at Fort Manoel on Manoel Island tomorrow.

During the concert, he and his band, Al McKay Allstars, will perform some of EW&F’s historical repertoire live on stage and revive the funk, rhythm ’n’ blues, jazz and soul sounds that marked the history of music.

During EW&F’s golden years the veteran, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum recording artist teamed with the group founder Maurice White to create the band’s seminal feel-good hits September and Sing A Song. He had previously played with Ike and Tina Turner and Sammy Davis Jr.

McKay continues this tradition with the latest song from his band, Heed the Message, with its harmonic backing vocals, ample moving saxophone runs, driving funk bass grooves and uplifting lyrics.

He said: “The song’s message is ‘Do the best you can’. Be true to yourself. Don’t let anything get in your way. Whatever you consider being successful, don’t let it stop you from doing what you do, what you’re here for.”

He revealed that he was especially creative when he is in depressed mode, adding that “playing is really therapeutic, it gets it out. Playing for me is the best way to release”. He hopes the song will have a similar impact on listeners.

Al McKay’s Earth Wind & Fire Experience concert will take place at Fort Manoel tomorrow at 9pm. Prior to the show there will also be a performance by Rhea Chetcuti. For tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt.