First it was Vatican II. It opened the door to changes nobody had ever dreamed of, especially with the emphasis on the need for collegiality. St Paul VI subsequently concretised collegiality with the setting up of the synods. The Council also opened the road to some experimentation, especially in the liturgy. At times this may not have been thoroughly thought out.

For some, this was simply too much. Archbishop Marcel Lefèvre, for instance, felt that Christ was being betrayed and this led him to break with the Church. Others were not so drastic but still quite a few began to feel uncomfortable.

Soon after the Council, seculari­sation began to creep in, the faith began to lose its importance in the life of many of its members, and values taught by the Church were being ignored. Given the closeness of these two phenomena, some blamed the crisis of the Church on the Council.

Then two popes came who wanted to restore some order. Authority was centralised once again, experimentation was stopped, dissent and even attempted reformulations of dogma were not encouraged; sometimes those who participated in the various synods did not feel very free to express their views.

Now we have Pope Francis who is introducing new ideas which are even more alarming for some. Many feel lost and even fear that the end of the Church is near. More alarming ideas have come with the Amazonian synod and the talk of ordaining married mature men, the possibility of having women deaconesses and a liturgy celebrated using the symbols of local – in this case Amazonian – culture.

Until the recent past the Church was viewed as monolithic, standing firm in the midst of a changing world. This gave security to many. People knew what to believe and what not to believe, what was permissible and what wasn’t. For many, with Pope Francis, this security is evaporating. Some are honestly afraid and confused.

Different contexts challenge the Church to choose the right language in order to transmit the same truth

Probably these do not realise that over the years the Church has changed a great deal. The unchanging monolithic Church which we knew was the Church of the first half of the 20th century but the life of the Church began centuries before!

Changes in the ways of the Church have been taking place from the very beginning. Already in the apostolic times the idea of obliging non-Jewish converts to observe Judaic law was reversed with the Council of Jerusalem; the celebration of the sacrament of Reconciliation has undergone a number of changes over the years until it assumed the form of celebration we know today.

Some changes needed to be made because of a better understanding of life and of the world. Galileo was condemned because his new ideas about the world did not tally with a literal reading of the Scripture. But he was right. This helped us reflect more deeply and understand that Scripture is not to be taken literally. Now we are reading it more fruitfully. The moral norms regarding lending were changed when a better understanding of its dynamics was acquired.

It also needs to be said that often, in order not to change, we have to change, and not changing would be changing. This is not a riddle! Scholastic philosophy insists that things have meaning in themselves. This is so only up to a certain extent. Things also acquire their meaning from their context. A change of context would change the meaning.

The need to understand the context is imperative. It tells us that in order to minister to people in a particular situation the Church needs to keep in mind how its language is understood. This is called inculturation. Gospel values and mysteries are one thing; the way they are transmitted and celebrated is another. Different contexts challenge the Church to choose the right language in order to transmit the same truth.

The announcement of the Gospel continues to demand that the Church be courageous and changing, an exercise which, in turn, demands profound discernment. Fear would render the Church obsolete and would betray a lack of faith in the ever presence of the Holy Spirit.

Fr Alfred Micallef is a Jesuit.

Kristina Chetcuti is not appearing this week.