An earthquake off southern Greece was felt in some parts of Malta, notably in Gozo, on Monday morning.

The earthquake, which measured 5.0 on the Richter scale, struck at 9.30am (Malta time) 49 km from Hydra.

In Xlendi, a man said his desk and computer started shaking. A resident in St Paul's Bay said he felt a tremor.

"I felt it. Very slight swaying of chair, hardly perceptible but definitely there," he said.

The earthquake as recorded by the Malta University seismic centre. https://seismic.research.um.edu.mt/