A tremor off the coast of Libya moved the needle at a local earthquake observatory late on Friday night.

The minor earthquake registered as a magnitude 5.3 event at the Wied Dalam seismic station, which is operated by a research group from the University of Malta.

The group reported that the earthquake was recorded at 11.31pm on Friday night.

Two smaller quakes measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale were recorded on Saturday morning. Those two tremors were traced to an area between Malta and Pantelleria, the Seismic Monitoring and Research Group said.