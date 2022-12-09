A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook Sicily on Wednesday night, with tremors also felt in parts of Malta.

Residents of Rabat reported feeling the earth shaking at around 9.30pm, when the quake hit Mazzarrone, a town roughly 85 kilometres southwest of Catania.

Italian media reported that the shake was also felt in Ragusa and Syracuse in eastern Sicily.

INGV Terremoti, an Italy-based seismic monitoring group, registered the tremor as measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale.

Records maintained by the University of Malta’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group registered the event at a slightly higher intensity, measuring it at 4.5 on the Richter Scale.

Less than three weeks ago, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake with an epicentre just off Malta’s coast was felt across the country, with residents reporting apartment blocks shaking and heavy furniture swaying as the earth moved.