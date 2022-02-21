Parents and educators are calling for the revision of COVID-19 restrictions in schools to reflect the easing of measures going on in the rest of the country.

Over the past weeks, the government has relaxed measures which were introduced to contain the spread of the virus. These include the elimination of vaccine certificates to enter establishments as well as the removal of masks in public open spaces from March 14, including the unvaccinated.

Yet, in school measures remain unchanged, with children having to wear masks all day, including in playgrounds and while seated at desks that are spaced apart. They can only remove their masks while eating and during physical exertion.

Several parents have commented to Times of Malta about the “absurdity” of the situation. One mother recounted how her son was told off for going close to a friend from another class in the playground only to share the same mini-van a few hours later.

“Children have to keep their masks on during lessons, when their desk is distanced from that of their neighbour, but people at restaurants can remove them while rubbing shoulders with someone from another household,” one mother said.

'Kids got the worse end of COVID'

Another parent noted: “Kids got the worse end of COVID. It’s become a farce. There is no logic anymore.

Bubbles don’t make sense if we can meet friends from different bubbles outside school on playdates, in our homes and in restaurants,” she said, stressing that all children wanted was to be able to be with their friends.

Another mother noted that different schools seemed to apply protocols differently. Her son’s school allowed children in the same year to mix.

'Given a ball after months of playing with an acorn'

“They have now been given a ball after months of playing football with an acorn. I do feel restrictions on schools remained because children don’t complain and also because teachers would throw a fit. But ultimately, because there is no economic factor to consider like the entertainment industry, it is unfair,” she said.

Many expressed concern about the mental health and learning of their children – they were not working in groups, they sat apart and lived in fear of being forced into home quarantine for long days.

Many were relieved to hear that from March 7, children who have two doses and are primary contact will not need to quarantine. Fully vaccinated schoolchildren who contract the virus can go back to school after five days of quarantine.

According to figures released in parliament in the beginning or February, around 30 per cent of children between five and 11 were fully vaccinated, while just over 40 per cent have received a single dose of the vaccine.

Commissioner for Children Antoinette Vassallo also urged the health authorities to keep children’s rights and well-being as a priority.

“All the precautions are there not only to protect children but also to keep schools open. I believe that face-to-face learning is important for children,” she said.

'Children’s educational experience disrupted for two years'

Sarah Azzopardi-Ljubibratic from the Malta Association of Parents of State School Students, expressed her concern on how children’s educational experience has been disrupted for two years now.

“The quarantines, in particular, have been an important factor of disruption considering that for individual quarantine (not for a whole class) no standardised procedure is in place to allow students to follow lessons. It is left up to the teacher. For primary children’s parents, the quarantines are still an important issue as they have to stay with their children at home and, therefore, already used up leave,” she said.

Marco Bonnici, head of the Malta Union of Teachers, said the union had insisted that the measures in the community should reflect the measures in schools.

“While the protocols ensured that schools remained open during the pandemic, there have to be discussions about the current protocols and whether amendments are due now that measures in the community are being eased,” he said.

Graham Sansone, from the Union of Professional Educators, agreed, saying it was time to revise the measures.

“We have to replicate guidelines in schools with what is going on in the community and based on medical evidence,” he said.