Swieqi Arts Group together with the Swieqi local council has launched an art competition on the theme of helping others and living the Easter spirit while being confined at home.

The idea is to combine Easter and the present situation in a positive way. Anyone with creative skills is invited to send in pictures of paintings in every medium, including crafts.

An exhibition of works will be organised post the COVID-19 crisis and the prize winners for the best entries from each category will be announced during this event.

All pictures will be posted online by the Swieqi Arts Group. Age group categories are as follows: ages two to five years, ages six to nine years, ages 10 to 13 years, ages 14 to 17 years and adults from 18+.

Participation is limited to one piece per person and the closing date is Tuesday, April 14. Photos of original artworks should be e-mailed to c.caruana166@gmail.com. For more information, visit the Swieqi Arts Group on Facebook.