May 2 marked a special day for the Archbishop’s Seminary School in Rabat. After long months of barely any activities due to the restrictions brought about by COVID-19, the Seminary organised a special drive-through.

The Easter drive-through focused on various moments of reflection, organised around the Seminary grounds, which markedly lend themselves to such an activity. The event was held in full compliance with the current COVID-19 mitigation measures, making sure that guests’ safety was never compromised.

The guests were able to drive from one station to another to reflect on and celebrate the resurrection of the Lord by means of the activities prepared, while remaining within the comfort of their car. This was unusual for the guests, who have always been used to celebrating the Lord’s resurrection by gathering together and cheering this special reawakening. But perhaps it was a special reawakening as the Seminary thought of and found other ways to participate in this celebration safely together.

A Seminary spokesperson commented: “Through this special Easter drive-through, which was open for members of the Seminary and their families, we wanted to share the joy and hope for better times – because we are truly a people of hope, cherishing life. Our Christian faith leads us to belief in a new life. This is not a false empty hope. It is our blossoming hope in our Lord Jesus Christ.”