Easter is a special time of year in which we gather with our loved ones to celebrate peace and unity.

2020, however, radically changed our approach to social interaction with masks and social distancing taking the forefront in the effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The new measures changed the way the office space is lived, with virtual meetings, farther distanced desks and remote working. However, this has not affected the “human touch”, the key element to CSB Group’s business success but also one of the pillars of the company’s work culture.

As a token of appreciation for the employees’ efforts to remain united even though at a (social ) distance, CEO Michael J. Zammit has gifted every employee with a personally addressed and signed letter alongside a figolla.

Figolli are traditional Maltese sweets made of almonds and marzipan which see their roots dating back millennia.

Originally linked to pagan history, they were soon adopted by Catholicism and are now one of the emblems of Easter.

The tradition sees them baked during the Holy Week and eaten on Easter Sunday, gifted to friends and family as a sign of unity and appreciation.

Over time, figolli have changed shape, colour, filling and ingredients but they remain a staple of Maltese tradition.

Similarly, we may transition to a different way of celebrating our traditions but the core concept of them remains unchanged: we still honour and rejoice a feast of harmony and love with our dearest.

As a way of showing support towards the community, part of the cost of purchase of these treats has been donated to Puttinu Cares, the NGO that supports cancer patients.

The CSB Group wishes the very best wishes for a wonderful Easter to its business partners and clients and their respective families: “May the adversities bring us ever closer in spirit, and may 2021 see us celebrate Easter with the same glee as past years.”