Lent to Easter is the title of an assortment of stamps and cards showcased on level 1 at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

The exhibition forms part of the Gozo Ministry’s ‘Easter in Gozo’ programme. The stamp section at Il-Ħaġar is run by the Gozo Philatelic Society (GPS).

Most of the stamps were issued by small islands, using images from paintings in museums and churches. Theissuers include Anguilla, Nicaragua, Niue, St Lucia, Ras al Khaima, Cook Islands and Penrhyn.

The Easter greeting cards are quite old, dating from the mid- and early 20th century.

They are mostly Italian and some were colourised manually at a time when multicoloured printing was non-existent. Some of the cards are reproductions of paintings, featuring biblical scenes.

Visitors to the exhibition can freely obtain copies of the GPS quarterly periodical. These full-colour periodicals include a variety of articles, not limited to just stamp collection.

Il-Ħaġar cultural centre is open daily between 9am and 5pm. Entrance is free.