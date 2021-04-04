Today’s readings: Acts 10, 34.37-43; Colossians 3, 1-4; John 20, 1-9.

What makes Peter’s discourse reported in Acts today mostly significant is that he was addressing Cornelius and the latter’s household. Cornelius was someone whom Peter had earlier feared approaching because he thought his mission was for the Jews and Cornelius was a pagan. Now he is at his house speaking of Jesus Christ. There, Peter was not just teaching but speaking as a first-hand witness about what he and those with him had seen and lived.

Unless corroborated with what one has seen and lived, the resurrection we are celebrating today remains a mystery difficult to explain, grasp and believe. There is a world of difference in the way Peter read the situation while accompanying Jesus in his ministry and now, sounding so firm and bold in communicating what he is so convinced of.

The resurrection of Jesus in us is about this passage from the former to the latter Peter, a passage we are called to experience in the way we read life’s situations. It brings a change of perspective and links the miracle of the resurrection in Jesus to the miracle in us as we face the fears, anxieties and predicaments of life. Jesus entered our human dimension to be on our pathways, reordering our existence and giving us direction when we are lost.

The story of Nadia Murad, narrated in the book The Last Girl, is a courageous story of a young Yazidi woman who has endured unimaginable tragedy and degradation through sexual enslavement to Isis. Six of Nadia’s brothers were killed, and her mother soon after, their bodies swept into mass graves. But she has fought back, and her inspiring memoir prevails over a cruel and terrifying power.

The resurrection of the Lord Jesus is not a Catholic or Christian doctrine. It pertains to humanity at large wherever the spirit of Christ risen manifests itself. Resurrection is recreation, God restoring His creation and reordering what we so often distort. Creation is not abandoned to some blind destiny or even to the whims of our ‘tower of Babel’ syndrome. Creation is sacred, we are sacred, and God restores back this sacredness whenever it is lost.

This is the strong message of Easter which is timeless and needs to find echo not only in our empty churches but in the ‘Cornelius’ worlds around us. Faith in the risen Lord is faith in the creative spirit of God who can still be an added value to life. The Easter truth we are proclaiming today is not a doctrine of the Church to be believed but an experience that becomes faith. Rather than preached, it needs to be witnessed to, and hence witnesses are needed.

We are no different from the first witnesses Peter and John who, as St John himself reports today in the gospel, till the moment they went to the tomb to find it empty “they had failed to understand the teaching that he must rise from the dead”. The resurrection of Jesus was not just what happened on that Sunday morning, because Jesus had all along been giving strong signs of the resurrection whenever he brought people back to life, cured the blind and the sick, spoke of priorities, and indicated what corrupts our conscience and alienates us from our true purpose in life.

All these were signs of the resurrection. In spite of these signs, his passion and death confirm how easy it is that we succumb to the reign of evil and to silence the truth in our conscience to make our fabricated truths prevail. In the world as things are and in our personal lives, we continually perceive signs of evil and signs of the resurrection. It depends on us how far the spirit of the risen Lord continues to touch his Church and the world so that joy and fraternity prevail over gloom and bring healing to so many still on the cross.