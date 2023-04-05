The parish community of St Paul’s Shipwreck collegiate church, Valletta, will be celebrating the Easter Triduum Liturgy as follows.

On Maundy Thursday, mass will be celebrated at 6.30pm. An adoration animated by the parish community will follow as soon as the Blessed Sacrament is transferred to the Altar of Repose.

Another adoration, animated by the parish’s Teen Klabb with the participation of youths and their families, will start at 9.30pm.

On Good Friday, at 9am, the Office of the Readings and Lauds will be recited by the canons of the collegiate chapter and the parishioners present. The Adoration of the Cross will be held at 3pm.

On Saturday, the Easter Vigil will be celebrated at 8pm.

The community welcomes all those who wish to participate in these solemn celebrations of the Catholic liturgical calendar.