The parish community of St Paul’s Shipwreck Collegiate Church, Valletta, will be celebrating the Easter Triduum Liturgy this week.

On April 14, Maundy Thursday, Mass will be celebrated at 6pm. An adoration animated by the parish community will follow after the Blessed Sacrament is transferred to the Altar of Repose.

Another adoration, animated by the parish’s Teen Klabb with the participation of youths and their families, will commence at 9.30pm.

On Good Friday, at 9am, the Office of the Readings and Lauds will be recited by the members of the Collegiate Chapter and the parishioners present. At 3pm, the liturgical celebration of the Passion of the Lord will commence.

The Easter Vigil on Saturday will be celebrated at 8pm.

The community welcomes all those who wish to participate in these most solemn celebrations of the Catholic liturgical calendar.