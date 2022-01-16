The book Ekam Sat (the truth is one) written by Charles J. Muscat is an anthology of writings and reflections on the ancient metaphysical doctrine of Veda Dharma in the Maltese language, written with the intention to share an experience of Sanātana Dharma (eternal order) with Maltese readers.

In the spirit of the tradition of illustrations on Hindu philosophy and culture before him, Muscat’s book cuts right at the heart of these ancient teachings, expounding on the very guts of Hinduism.

The book is a systematic account presenting the wisdom and experience of the Vedas – four collections of Indian scripture consisting of the Rig Veda, Sama Veda, Yajur Veda and Atharva Veda – in a manner both simple and accessible, in a language which has rarely been used to express concepts of an Eastern tradition.

Within the Vedas one finds the Upanishads, which constitute what is called the Vedanta (the end or completion – anta – of the Vedas – the fundamental revelation of the Hindu way of life contained in its earliest documents).

The basic position of the Upanishads is that the Self is the one and only reality and is identical to Brahman (the intangible, non-objective ground of all that exists) and there appears to be multiplicity of things and events only because of maya (illusion). Muscat’s book is a guide helping readers discover this one truth based on the principle of absolute Unity.

The book is presented in four sections, the first of which outlines various approaches as revealed and passed on by the Rishis, believed to have composed hymns of the Vedas and Upanishads, to guide the reader on the yogic path of Unity.

A unique contribution to Maltese language and literature

The second section contains a collection of reflections, spread over 60 bhavas (short songs based on the teachings of Vedanta). This is followed in the third section by information further elucidating the meaning of Ekam Sat. The fourth and final section comprises a compendium including a map of the book illustrating how each of the concepts discussed flows and links together.

Ekam Sat is the first anthology on Vedanta written in the Maltese language, which makes it unique in its genre among the Maltese literature available, comparable only to Michael Zammit’s translation of the Bhagavad Gita in 2008. The author hopes that this unique contribution to Maltese language and literature will inspire more such explorations in the years to come.

Envisaged to attract a limited number of readers, only a few copies are available, although none are available for sale. The author emphasises that it is only to be distributed to “sincere individuals who seek to experience the truth”.

This painting by an unknown artist (c. 1820) depicts the battle of Kurukshetra of the Mahabharata epic. On the left the Pandava hero Arjuna sits behind Krishna, his charioteer. On the right is Karna, commander of the Kaurava army. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Philadelphia Museum of Arts

“These teachings are priceless,” says Muscat, “and nothing is expected except the maximum good for the maximum number of people.”

Indeed, the intention and spirit of the work can be summed up by the Upanishadic dictum asato ma sadgamaya (lead me from darkness into the light).

A digital copy of Ekam Sat can be downloaded exclusively from the Times of Malta website. The author notes that feedback is appreciated but e-mails will not be replied to.

Attached files EkamSat PDF