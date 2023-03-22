An Easter-themed installation, made from recycled material, has been set up for the third time in the middle of Għajnsielem square. The idea behind the installation is to combine the current reality with Lent.

The previous two installations were dedicated to the COVID-19 victims and their families, as well as to all those who are currently struggling through life’s hardships because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This year’s message is to take care of each other by offering our personal sacrifice for the good of others and offer our personal cross to Jesus. The title of the installation is Is-Salib, Ġesù u Int (The Cross, Jesus and You).

According to project manager Franco Ciangura, the idea behind the installation is to combine the current reality with Lent, when we reflect upon how Jesus, through his passion and death, saved us from our sins.

The cross is 26 metres high. Its steel structure is covered by wooden pallets and is lit up in the evening. This year, the cross features also the image of Jesus - as crucified and a Risen Christ.

The installation has been set up by the Għajnsielem Dramatic Company and the Ghaqda tal-Armar, in collaboration with Għajnsielem parish, local council and the Gozo Ministry.

The project has been realised by Ciangura in coordination with Joseph Ciantar, family Buttigieg, including Frans, Francis Lee, Loretta and Patricia, Justin Luke Buttigieg, Charlie Buttigieg, Wenzu Ciangura, Rodllyn Azzopardi, Denzio Calleja, Thomas and lothar Saliba, Massimo Vella and Rudolf Cauchi, who artistically created the figure of Christ.