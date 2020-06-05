Bank of Valletta is offering customers interested in buying and selling bonds, shares and tradable securities, a number of convenient options to trade from the comfort of their home.

Through BOV’s eBrokerage service on the BOV internet banking service, customers can forward their stockbroking orders online at any time of the day, in an easy and secure manner from the comfort of their home

Bank of Valletta is currently offering customers a 25 per cent discount on stockbroking fees for all executed trade instructions sent via the online eBrokerage service. Customers who use BOV internet banking can access this service (my money, my investments, buy or sell securities) and immediately start benefiting from this offer. Discount does not apply to minimum fee, exchange related or out-of-pocket fees.

“The BOV eBrokerage service is an easy and convenient way to route trade instructions. It provides our customers with access to both foreign and local non-complex securities such as equities, corporate debt, ETFs, government stocks as well as foreign sovereign debt,” said Mark Scicluna, BOV executive responsible for capital markets and institutions. “We are proud to offer so many different channels through which our customers can have access to stockbroking services, based on their personal preferences.”

The eBrokerage service is backed by a team of skilled BOV traders who can execute customers’ trade instructions from Monday to Friday, 8am till 5.45pm, as well as on local public holidays.

“Our customers also have the peace of mind in the knowledge that behind each channel, there is a strong team of professional traders with years of training and experience to ensure that instructions are executed in the most efficient manner and in accordance with the Bank’s best execution practices,” continued Scicluna.

Customers who would still prefer to discuss their investment requirements and options with a dedicated financial advisor or would like to trade in complex financial instruments can do so by contacting their preferred BOV investment centre. Authorised advisors will provide free financial advice on local and foreign bonds and equities that match customers’ investment and risk profile, while at the same time helping them achieve diversification in their portfolio. BOV investment centres can be contacted as follows: Bir id-Deheb on 2275 1377, Gżira on 2275 1349, Mosta on 2275 1334, Qormi on 2275 1314, Valletta on 2275 1315 and Victoria on 2275 1324. Alternatively customers may use this online form https://www.bov.com/assistants/investments-appointment.