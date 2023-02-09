It’s our duty to ensure a better future for our children. Likewise, it’s our duty to emphasise the importance to our kids, of conserving water resources and increasing awareness about the challenges we face today for a better future.

Water conservation starts at home. It’s never too early to teach your children about water conservation. It is so easy to teach children from the very beginning the importance of safeguarding water.

The most important thing we can do is to teach our children to save water by simply leading by example. Integrating simple habits into our daily routine will help our children to understand how much of a big deal it is to conserve this precious resource.

Here are five simple things you can do at home:

Turn off the water in between lathering your hands, while brushing your teeth and using a glass to rinse out.

Take a shorter shower (ideally keep it under five minutes)

Reuse your towel

Learn how to reuse grey water (leftover, untreated water generated from washing machines, bathtubs, and bathroom sinks) – it is a resource.

Wash all your fruits and vegetables in a bowl of water and re-use that water for watering plants

Children learn by doing. So, by simply thinking ahead, being aware of your water use and being involved in making small daily water conservation practices can help us save money today and keep our water resources safe for generations to come.

It’s important that children understand that everyone’s actions, small as they can be, count. Let’s be the change.

The changes we do today will help us build a better future for a healthier world.