British airline EasyJet on Wednesday said it expected a pre-tax loss of up to £730 million in its first half as the coronavirus pandemic heavily weighs down the global aviation sector.

It expects a pre-tax loss of between £690 million and £730 million (€796-843m) in the first six months of its fiscal year to the end of March, according to a trading update.

We have the operational flexibility to rapidly increase flying and add destinations to match demand - EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren

Looking ahead, EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said he welcomed the UK government’s confirmation that international travel is on track to resume in mid-May.

“We have the operational flexibility to rapidly increase flying and add destinations to match demand,” Lundgren said.