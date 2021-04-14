British airline EasyJet on Wednesday said it expected a pre-tax loss of up to £730 million in its first half as the coronavirus pandemic heavily weighs down the global aviation sector.
It expects a pre-tax loss of between £690 million and £730 million (€796-843m) in the first six months of its fiscal year to the end of March, according to a trading update.
We have the operational flexibility to rapidly increase flying and add destinations to match demand- EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren
Looking ahead, EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said he welcomed the UK government’s confirmation that international travel is on track to resume in mid-May.
“We have the operational flexibility to rapidly increase flying and add destinations to match demand,” Lundgren said.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us