British low-cost airline EasyJet has cancelled package holidays to Malta until the end of August, Times of Malta can confirm.

A spokesperson said the airline is in the the process of issuing full refunds “as quickly as possible”.

As from Saturday, anyone returning to the UK from Malta will have to self-isolate for 14 days after the UK government added Malta, France and the Netherlands to its travel quarantine list.

The EasyJet spokesperson also said the airline is keeping holidays booked in September under review, and have offered customers the possibility to cancel the holiday and reuse airline credit for another booking of their choosing.

"Despite another late night announcement, we were able to contact our affected customers very soon afterwards to let them know we have cancelled their holiday and will be processing full refunds as quickly as possible.

"We really feel for our customers who were looking forward to a well-deserved holiday," the spokesperson said.

Belgium and several other EU countries have also imposed restrictions on travellers from Malta.

Malta’s number of active cases reached all-time highs in the span of a few weeks after several clusters were detected before restrictions on mass events were re-introduced.