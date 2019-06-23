A Sunday evening barbecue will drum up funds to help volunteers who plan on climbing the world's highest free-standing mountain for charity.

The 13th edition of the Kilimanjaro Challenge will see a Maltese volunteering team hiking up Mount Kilimanjaro in January 2020 in the hope of raising money to build a primary school in Bonga Ethiopia.

This year, the Kilimanjaro Challenge 13 expedition is hoping to raise €100,000 for the project, which is led by the Jesus in Thy Neighbour missionary movement).

In order to raise the money they need, KC13 has organised an evening barbecue on Sunday July 28 at the Hilton's Merkanti beach club restaurant, with all proceeds going directly to the cause.

Volunteers have raised more than €830,000 over the previous 12 expeditions up Kilimanjaro. Those funds have been used to build a school and convent in the Ethiopian village of Bulbula, a wing for a 3-in-1 project , as well as a house hosting 100 physically disabled, deaf and blind children in Kenya, a clinic in Sakko and Kindergarten Schools in Gambela; Dembidolo and Jemu - all three in Ethiopia.

The barbecue will cost €35 per person and will be all-inclusive with a welcome drink, stand-up BBQ buffet dinner, free flowing water, wine and beer as well as entertainment through the evening.

A raffle will also be held on the night where a number of prizes will be won.

To be on the guest list contact Cinzia Fenech by calling on 77558833.