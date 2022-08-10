The health authorities on Wednesday issued a warning over three Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavours, warning people not to consume them as they might contain traces of a pesticide.

These are the macadamia nut brittle (460ml with expiry dates 04/04/2023 and 15/04/2023), vanilla (95ml and 460ml, all expiry dates until 21/05/2023) and Belgian chocolate (460ml with expiry date 30/03/2023).

The Environmental Health Directorate said in a statement it was alerted to the possible contamination of these products with traces of ethylene oxide through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

More information on 2133 7333 or by email mhi@gov.mt