A project in which Year 6 pupils at St Clare College’s Pembroke primary investigated and proposed solutions regarding food wastage at restaurants recently concluded with the publication and presentation of a recipe brochure entitled Take Me Home to the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. The brochure offers innovative recipe ideas to restaurant patrons who are unable to finish the meals they order so as to encourage them to take their leftover food home.

The front cover of the brochure

The project enabled the pupils to meet and hold discussions with tourism industry professionals, take part in practical culinary experiences and improve their knowledge of financial literacy and graphic design. These are skills and competences that can positively contribute towards the pupils’ responsible global citizenship and eventually also improve their employability.

The initiative was one of several school-based projects implemented in several local schools that formed part of the Global Education Network Europe (GENE).

Schools and other educational entities that wish to embark on such a project in the forthcoming scholastic year are invited to contact the Science Centre, Pembroke, which forms part of the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes.

https://curriculum.gov.mt/en/The-Department/Pages/Centres-and-Units.aspx