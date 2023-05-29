E-scooters and e-bikes have been restricted to the outside deck of the Gozo fast ferries as a precaution following accidents abroad involving fires caused by lithium batteries, one operator has confirmed.

Times of Malta reported last month that the fast ferries were no longer allowing electric bicycles and e-scooters aboard.

Passengers have told Times of Malta they are allowed to take their e-scooter or e-bike on board (indoors) only if they remove the battery, which is then placed in a bag and taken to the outside deck. This could not only damage the battery but also means e-scooters or e-bikes without a removable battery will have to stay outside, being exposed to the salty water and causing more damage, they warned.

Passengers claim this change in policy is a blow to active commuting and does not really incentivise people to swap private cars for cleaner modes of transport.

They also questioned whether this stand could set a precedent, with electric cars eventually being banned from the Gozo Channel ferries.

There are two operators of the fast ferry – Virtù Ferries Gozo and the Gozo Fast Ferry. The latter has not replied to questions sent last month.

A spokesperson for Virtù said the issue revolved around the segregation of e-bikes’ lithium batteries from passenger areas. There were several accidents abroad involving lithium batteries and, although the regulating international shipping authorities have not yet taken an official stand they are looking into it.

In the meantime, Virtù decided to take precautionary measures for the safety of passengers and crew, the spokesperson added.

Different mobility companies – ranging from metro to ferry service providers – have reportedly banned e-scooters and unicycles in the UK and Spain, among others.

This was a decision of the operators in view of safety concerns - Environment Ministry

In December 2021, Transport for London banned privately owned e-scooters and e-unicycles, including those that can be folded or carried. It is now being reported that electric scooters will be banned on almost all of the capital’s trains following a warning by the London Fire Brigade.

Barcelona implemented a six-month ban on electric scooters on public transport in February and the local media reported similar bans on buses in Girona, Tarragona, Lleida and Sitges.

There have not been such accidents on the Virtù fast ferry for Gozo.

The spokesperson said Virtù will not be banning other items that use lithium batteries, such as laptops.

When launched in 2021, the fast ferry service was styled as a time-saving alternative. While crossings from Ċirkewwa typically only take about 20 minutes, commuters had long bemoaned the travel time on land and heavy traffic congestion to Ċirkewwa.

Towards the end of 2022, Virtù Ferries Gozo and Gozo Fast Ferry said they were reducing the number of trips. The government then stepped in, offering them a two-year, €12 million public service contract.

Times of Malta contacted the environment and transport ministries about the matter. The environment ministry replied with a one liner: “This was a decision of the operators in view of safety concerns.”