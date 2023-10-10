EBO has reached a landmark milestone in its journey towards revolutionising healthcare technology with the launch of its newest product, the Intelligent Patient Portal (IPP), a product that seeks to redefine patient engagement in healthcare by making healthcare more accessible, intuitive and supportive, leading to better patient experiences and outcomes.

The IPP, launched by EBO for NHS trusts in the UK, offers a patient-friendly experience, allowing users to interact through natural language in text or voice commands for instant assistance. It also acts as a personal health assistant, allowing patients to manage hospital appointments, aiding in clinical assessments, surfacing medical documents and connecting citizens to local support groups.

Through the use of artificial intelligence, the product improves with use, learning from interactions to provide more effective assistance and additionally, it assesses patient sentiment, providing hospitals with valuable feedback for better population-health management.

“Research indicates that AI can facilitate better decision-making, improve patient engagement and streamline administrative tasks. This academic grounding gave us the confidence to forge ahead with IPP, incorporating AI to achieve these very objectives,” Gege Gatt, CEO of EBO, said.

“IPP is more than just a new product. It is the embodiment of EBO’s commitment to leverage the infinite capabilities of AI to solve pressing market challenges while adhering to stringent ethical and performance standards,” he added.

Gatt described the new IPP as a collaborative effort that leverages insights from multiple sources, each confirming the need for a next-generation healthcare solution.

“We recognised that patients were seeking more intuitive and accessible means to engage with healthcare systems leading us to develop our conversational AI and multi-language support features. The pressing need expressed by hospitals for operational efficiency and cost savings, as well as the increased acknowledgement of the efficacy of using AI in healthcare, led to the creation of this new product,” he explained.

Gatt also outlined how this product, the development of which benefitted from financing schemes by the Malta Development Bank and Bank of Valletta, continues to elevate EBO’s position in the UK market, “marking a pivotal step in the company’s journey towards redefining healthcare engagement”.

Gatt spoke about EBO’s relationship with the NHS and how this has been evolving over the past few years.

“We have nurtured a very strong partnership with the NHS. Today, thanks to our products, we are serving a catchment area of over 14 million patients across the territories where we operate, a scale that has allowed us to test, refine and deliver our solutions, including the Intelligent Patient Portal, to a diverse patient population.

“We also continue to be recognised for our work on reducing digital barriers in healthcare. We are doing this through the delivery of products that prioritise empathy and accessibility, that enable a more effective and efficient healthcare system and ultimately, that empower patients to engage better with healthcare services.”

For EBO, the IPP is more than just a digital tool but a solution that fosters deeper, more meaningful patient-provider relationships.

“We look at this new product as a paradigm shift in healthcare engagement, in line with our ongoing pursuit towards healthcare transformation. What we are doing today is not just providing technology solutions but setting a new standard for what is achievable in healthcare technology,” Gatt concluded.