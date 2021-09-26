EBO, a leading AI virtual agent specialist in Malta, recently opened a new office at the Cedars Oasis Tower in Limassol, Cyprus, from where it will be managing its financial services operations pillar.

EBO CEO Gege Gatt said: “The opening of our new office in Cyprus is an exciting milestone for us. Our vision is a world where customers and businesses connect more naturally and effectively. The technology we build is pioneering but most importantly, it makes complete business sense. Thus, we want to ensure strategic market expansion into territories that provide opportunities for scale.

“This investment in a new presence in Cyprus also reflects our resolve to target more aggressively the financial services sector, which has been showing increased interest in the application of our technology to achieve more meaningful communication with customers,” he added. EBO currently offers AI-automated conversation platforms to customers across four major pillars, namely iGaming, telecommunications, financial services and healthcare, the latter sector being serviced through EBO’s dedicated office in London.

Dr Gatt said: “We’ve developed, through machine learning, one of the most advanced virtual agent models around.

“At the same time, we’ve worked with large enterprises to understand their challenges and tailor our products to a range of business requirements. EBO delivers meaningful outcomes by helping businesses automate repetitive processes. This transforms the cost model behind customer conversations who choose to use AI.”

www.ebo.ai