Eight-six per cent of customers would be ready to pay for a better service through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a study.

This is why Cypriot multichannel contact centre Evresis has selected Maltese company EBO to add conversational AI to its offering.

Evresis will implement EBO’s technology and enterprise application for the provision of governmental and semi-governmental services to support citizens in Cyprus in over 100 languages.

“We have been actively looking at AI for process optimisation. It was only after seeing the benefits that EBO brings to the table that we made the decision to implement this tool into the core of our business. We are prioritising ‘digital first’ services, as this will augment the level of service we offer to the market,” Christiana Cleanthous, managing director of Evresis, said.

Evresis supports a number of key outsourced services and with over 30 years of experience, the company enjoys an impressive record of successful projects in Cyprus, Europe and the Middle Eastern region.

“This is another significant milestone for EBO not only because it continues to confirm EBO as a leader in the provision of multilingual customer automation through AI, but also because it shows that our recent decision to increase our investment in Cyprus was a step in the right direction,” Gege Gatt, CEO at EBO, said.

“This positive news reflects how EBO’s journey in the provision of its service through AI-powered virtual agents continues to accelerate. In fact, our solutions are now being successfully implemented by multiple NHS trusts in the UK as well as other blue-chip enterprises in Europe.”

The rising demand for self-service inspired Evresis to also put efforts into boosting resolution cycle efficiency and delivering pertinent omnichannel services. Support for alternative communication channels such as WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook Messenger, Slack and Microsoft Teams added to the list of benefits that Evresis has gained from its collaboration with EBO.

Gatt explained how the future of contact centres will be more data-driven and predictive: “As we have changed the way in which we communicate and work, our AI solution will become a mainstay for contact centres as it helps to decrease costs, increase employee productivity and optimise customer engagement.”

EBO’s AI solutions will allow Evresis to engage and support customers through live engagement, sentiment analysis and true automation. Evresis will be able to leverage AI by automating repetitive tasks, creating more time to focus on strategic activities.