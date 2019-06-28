EBO.ai recently hosted a breakfast workshop entitled ‘Improving Customer Service through AI-driven Innovation in Gaming’. As leaders in the optimisation of customer interactions, EBO.ai brought together a range of high-profile gaming executives at the Hilton Conference Centre to discuss how artificial intelligence can help shape the future of the gaming industry.

EBO.ai CEO Gege Gatt began the event with an engaging key­note speech, exploring the im­portance of embracing business change and appreciating the transformational possibilities that AI brings.

Speaking on the importance of customer engagement to economic success, Dr Gatt said: “It’s a well-known fact that consu­mers do not like poor customer service, which isn’t surprising, yet organisations often struggle to deliver customer service to a level that customers expect.

“The best way to establish and grow relationships is to create con­versations. EBO.ai strongly embodies this belief and is committed to helping businesses have meaningful conversations with their customers through the use of its sophisticated AI-driven virtual assistants. EBO seeks to democratise AI by bringing its benefits to companies of all sizes.”

EBO.ai’s VP product marketing (and former director of product at Virgin), Dom Wolf, then shared his thoughts on the role that AI can play in the gaming sector, helping to alleviate the key industry pain points whilst simultaneously enhancing customer relationships.

Mr Wolf said: “AI can add great value: from helping gaming institutions with customer onboarding, reducing the pressure on customer service teams by removing the need to repeatedly answer the same questions, and improving the AML funnel, to easing the regu­latory burden and helping companies to distinguish themselves from the competition. Used in this way, AI can be truly transformational for a business, regardless of its size.”

Head of growth at EBO.ai, Milan Amin, followed this by hosting a panel discussion bet­ween several key thought leaders in the gaming space.

The event ended with the release of a white paper on AI in gaming. The white paper is available to download at www.ebo.ai/ebogaming.