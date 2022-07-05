This year, Tech.mt has introduced the 11th edition of the eBusiness Awards, which aims to recognise the achievements of tech companies and innovators. The value of these awards has increased over the years and they have become a well-known contributor to tech talent in Malta and Gozo.

Tech.mt further pledges that these awards would serve as a steppingstone for start-ups, businesses, and innovative creators to internationalise, as well as a representation of hard work, perseverance, and achievement within the national tech sector.

This aligns with the foundation's primary objective of promoting Malta as a leading tech base.

Whether the nominee or participant is a public or private organisation, the Awards and its adjudication committee are committed to honouring the extraordinary achievements of these organisations. The same individuals and organisations that significantly contribute to the nation's talent pool and digital economy. The same entities that have favourably impacted society, one way or another.

Do you know a business who deserves the eBusiness award? Are you an entrepreneur who wishes to be recognised?

Apply today in one of the following nine categories:

1. Best App

The category seeks to reward the app that best represents a self-contained software application, designed for a specific and focused objective.

2. Best Cloud-based Solution

This category seeks to recognise and commend the Cloud-based Solution that, best represents distinction and technological innovation in this sector.

3. Best eCommerce website

The category seeks to reward the application that, best represents the business application that exploits the unique medium of the World Wide Web.

4. Best Tech for Good

This category seeks to reward the initiative or business that, best exploits the use of technology to address the world's most critical social and economic challenges.

5. Best Social Media Campaign

This category seeks to reward the individual or organisation that have managed to nurture an effective online social (community) platform or channel across which online users are able to create, interact, collaborate and share content, whether text, images or video.

6. Best ICT Academic Project

The category seeks to reward the project that, best represents an above-average degree of scholarship, research, technical insight, authoring and presentation in communicating an information and communication technology (ICT) subject, theme or issue.

7. Best Use of Technology in Business Transformation

The category seeks to reward the project that, best represents an above-average degree of scholarship, research, technical insight, authoring and presentation in communicating an information and communication technology (ICT) subject, theme or issue.

8. Best Tech Start-up

This award recognises the Malta-based tech start-up with the highest potential for growth.

9. Best Sustainable Tech

This award seeks to celebrate those tech and online organisations that strived at leaving a positive impact on the environment through sustainable business practices.

Tech.mt encourages all businesses which have harnessed the power of innovation and transformed mere ideas into unique solutions to acknowledge their successes and submit their work. We invite you to visit https://ebusinessawards.com.mt/ for more information or submit/nominate an innovative solution/concept.

The prestigious international World Summit Awards organised under the auspices of the United Nations gives selected eBusiness Awards participants the opportunity to participate in the WSA, a highly diverse and democratic award system, promoting the world’s best digital innovation with impact on society.

Closing date for submissions is September 9, 2022.