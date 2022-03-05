Leading ride-hailing and technology company eCabs has appointed Luca Di Michele as its Chief Technology Officer.

Di Michele has taken over the stewardship of the company’s technology team and leading a growing multi-cultural team of software engineers from 13 nationalities, who are building and shaping eCabs’ mobility technology platforms, together with a growing extended team composed of QA specialists, product specialists, business analysts and data analysts.

This appointment follows the company’s recent announcement of its corporate restructuring exercise which saw the appointment of Andrew Bezzina as the new CEO for eCabs’ local operations, and Matthew Bezzina as leader for global operations and CEO for Cuorium Technologies, eCabs’ Technology arm.

Di Michele joined eCabs in June, 2018 as a senior developer and in September, 2019 he was appointed head of development, heading the team of developers at the newly set up Cuorium Technologies.

“The company has been going through interesting phases of renewal and transformation over the past few years, and I feel privileged to have been an integral part in shaping this transformation. We have built an awesome team of professionals here whom I am proud to have as colleagues, all of whom are drvien by the same passion to see their creations come to life, given the liberty to explore new technologies. We have exciting times ahead of us,” said Di Michele.

Matthew Bezzina praised Di Michele, saying: “Luca fully deserves this position. He has been given the space to grow and has shown incredible ownership and leadership in building the technology that drives our platform with his team. He shares the same love and passion towards the brand as we do, and today knows this business inside out. We are fully confident that together with his growing team, we will keep our technology on its steady path, making a international success of it in the exciting years that lay ahead of us.”