Local cab company eCabs is set to expand its operation to Greece next month through a new app that will bring its ride-hailing technology to the streets of Athens.

The new app – taxi.gr – will mark the first time the company has taken their ride-hailing technology overseas, with plans to expand to more foreign jurisdictions in the pipeline.

eCabs’ Athens launch comes after years of research and development and months of collaboration with Greek partners, said founder and CEO Matthew Bezzina.

“We are really proud of what we have created and what the company has accomplished. Growing eCabs from a small three-man start-up in 2010 to a group of companies employing over 400 people and a technology company with industry-leading talent,” he said.

“Now we are excited for eCabs to be ﬂying the Maltese ﬂag in the international ride-hailing industry beyond Malta’s shores.”

With a population of over three million and more than six million tourists arriving in the Greek capital annually, Athens’ transportation market presented an exciting opportunity with ample potential for significant growth, particularly as a significant portion of rides are still hailed from the curb or booked over the phone.

With digital solutions to ride-hailing sweeping the industry globally, eCabs sought to create a solution that caters to the needs of riders and drivers alike.

“At eCabs Technologies, we believe that by digitising the transport sector, we can unlock its potential. This is what we have been driving towards every day. Taking our tech to new, exciting jurisdictions like Athens is a big step towards achieving this goal,” Bezzina said.

The technology, developed by eCabs’ engineering team in Malta, is a white-label tech solution which will allow businesses the world over to use the platform to launch their brand in a jurisdiction, with the ability to integrate country- and city-specific features.

The model being launched in Greece through taxi.gr, for instance, will feature a new in-app pricing model based on the metering requirements set by the country’s transport regulators.

Looking ahead, eCabs Technologies and its Greek partners have ambitious plans to extend the taxi.gr platform across mainland Greece and its islands, providing a convenient and reliable transportation solution to an even broader national audience.

Bezzina said that the objective of taking eCabs Technologies to new heights would not have been possible without the support of the Malta Development Bank.

“The MDB has supported this project from the start, believing in our relentless mission to internationalise and take our locally-built technology overseas.

“We are thankful for their trust and support to help ﬁnance this growth which has helped make our vision a reality,” Bezzina said.