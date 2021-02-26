Mobility company eCabs' fleet will turn green by 2025, with all vehicles being replaced by electric or hybrid ones.

The investment was welcomed by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli as a strong signal by a company within the private sector that wants to be part of the government’s vision to decarbonise the economy by 2050.

“The private sector will find the government on its side in its transition towards a more sustainable economy. My ministry, together with other government entities, is working hard on a holistic strategy that will help encourage the take-up of zero and low-emission vehicles,” Dalli said on Friday.

We can only reach our national targets if everyone is on board, she added.

eCabs CEO Matthew Bezzina meanwhile noted that the significant investment by the company required equal commitment from the government to ensure adequate infrastructure to support electric mobility.

“The restrictions during last year’s lockdown sent our industry into a spiral, but on a more positive note, less traffic meant reduced air pollution and cleaner air for everyone.

"The country, although eerily deserted, was more liveable than it had been for ages. This strengthened our resolve to cement our ongoing vision towards becoming even more sustainable and inspired our eCabs Greener Future initiative,” Bezzina said.