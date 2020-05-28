eCabs, Malta’s leading passenger transport provider, has implemented fully the latest set of mandatory COVID-19 guidelines issued for cab and taxi operators by the public health authorities.

eCabs has not only ensured it is fully compliant to the published guidelines but has also extended its passenger and driver safety standards to ensure that their health is given the highest level of priority, the company said in a statement.

The new guidelines include, amongst others, mandatory masks to be worn by both drivers and passengers who should not be allowed to board the vehicle unless they are wearing a face mask. To help with this directive, eCabs are now also selling disposable face masks in-vehicle.



“We’ve been keeping our fingers on the pulse since day one of this public health emergency, following the health authorities’ recommendations and updating our operations accordingly. We have also sought international best practice in our sector and acted on our own initiative to strengthen our safety measures, such as the installation of a dividing perspex screen between driver and passenger.

These matters are taken very seriously, not only for the safety of our passengers but also for that of our own drivers,” said Simon Debono, Chief Marketing Officer of eCabs.



“I believe it is important for everyone to work together to stem this situation and do their part so that normality returns as soon as possible, whatever shape that may be. I’d like to urge our passengers to collaborate in respecting these measures in everyone’s interest,” he added, as he noted that eCabs was also encouraging payments to be effected through credit cards in the App to reduce cash handling.



A vehicle ventilation policy has also been adopted in response to these new guidelines and with a view of the rising temperatures. These include turning off the air recycler and windows to be left ajar for better ventilation.

The air conditioning filters are also being treated with viral disinfectant as part of a wider, daily in-vehicle sanitisation procedure which has been in effect since the first week of March. This includes extensive steaming and cleaning using the same disinfectant which possesses long residual action.



“Our COVID-19 policies are kept consistently updated on our website. Anyone riding with us can be sure that we are doing our best and going beyond what is mandatory. We are doing our utmost to make sure that in these challenging times everyone can get from point to point with peace of mind and in the safest manner possible”, Debono concluded.