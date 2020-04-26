eCabs is once again leading the way in setting the standard for passenger mobility in Malta through its investment in the development of a set of measures aimed at opening its full suite of services to persons who require accessible-transport mobility.

In line with its strategic commitment to offer affordable mobility to everyone, eCabs has expanded its fleet to include a fully-equipped van with a motorised lift, capable to serve both wheelchair users and other passengers accompanying them.

Moreover, in its efforts to support the community in the COVID-19 challenge, eCabs has also decided to offer, for the coming weeks, this service free of charge to all persons certified by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) as requiring accessible transport who would need to visit a hospital or a clinic, be they public or private.

Matthew Bezzina, CEO of eCabs, explained the rationale for this decision, stating that “our appeal to the public is to stay home and keep safe. However, there are persons who still need to visit a hospital, a clinic or a health centre. Hence we decided to cover the full cost of the service for persons with disability needing to go to their health appointments.”

The launch of this new service is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed between eCabs and the CRPD, which

made eCabs the first passenger transport company in Malta to embark on an ‘accessible mobility agenda’ to offer persons who require it with the possibility of accessible transport and ease of use of its services.

In fact, to ensure the company fully meets the needs of persons who require accessible transport, a full team of eCabs drivers has recently undergone disability equality training – specifically delivered by the CRPD to enable the drivers to support their passengers’ requirements in the most professional way possible.

“We want to extend equality to our domain of expertise: mobility. We believe that our service can serve as an equaliser for persons with disabilities who require accessible transport. As leaders in the mobility sector, we want to ensure that our business is an all-inclusive one and in line with the philosophy promoted by CRPD with whom eCabs has been collaborating at length to ensure this service meets all the necessary requirements,” Simon Debono, chief officer for marketing and business development at eCabs, said.

The provision of the service is subject to a series of terms and conditions, primarily related to the observation of social distancing restrictions in force at the moment. Interested parties may request more information about this new service or book this van by contacting eCabs’ contact centre on 2138 3838.