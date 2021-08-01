The founders of eCabs and M-TRIBES – a Germany-based software provider for mobility and logistics businesses – recently announced an agreement to extend their technology partnership and offer a unique bundle of ride-hailing and delivery software and services in Europe and Northern Africa.

Following their collaboration on creating Fastdrop, eCabs’ last-mile delivery-as-a-service platform, the two companies will optimise the utilisation of their workforce and assets to market eCabs’ fully IP-owned ride-hailing platform, as well as the joint FastDrop delivery technology.

“The last mile segment has long been in our sights. Back in 2019, we tested the market and quickly validated our hypothesis on the opportunities that existed. Our partnership with M-TRIBES enabled us to fast track the deployment of FastDrop. Now this relationship has grown to combine our joint expertise in transport software and operations to power independent operators in both spaces of ride-hailing and last mile within the EMEA region, and help to expand their business,” eCabs CEO Matthew Bezzina explained.

M-TRIBES founding partners Patrick Arle and Marian-Maximilian Martens recently met with eCabs founding partners Matthew and Andrew Bezzina in Malta, to discuss details of the MOU.

Arle said: “We are very excited to be expanding our partnership with eCabs. Our companies have developed a mutual understanding on many levels and we both share the belief that the combination of our offering fits like a glove to the needs of independent operators. Together with eCabs we now look forward to build bigger international opportunities quicker than we both could have before. Wrapping up our offer of ride-hailing and delivery technology will provide local and independent operators the possibility to thrive in times of massive change in the transportation industry.”