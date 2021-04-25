The European Central Bank (ECB) decided on Thursday to keep policy unchanged as market players look for clues on when its massive monetary stimulus might start to be wound down. The Governing Council kept the size of its pandemic bond-buying programme at €1.85 trillion, confirming however that purchases will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter. The ECB also held the deposit rate at -0.5 per cent and said that it will continue to provide long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.

Meanwhile in the US, consumer sentiment was at its highest level in a year in April thanks to the extraordinary government stimulus payments. The closely-followed University of Michigan sentiment index improved from a reading of 84.9 in March to 86.5 in April, according to a preliminary reading. However, that was short of the median forecast by econo­mists, who had predicted a reading of 88.8. That was chiefly due to American consumers’ economic expectations, a sub-index which was unchanged from its end of March level of 79.7. Survey director Richard Curtin noted how, over the past half century, it was expectations that had registered the largest gains in anticipation of the economic recovery and improved current conditions.

Finally, in Germany, producer price inflation rose sharply to 3.7 per cent in March from 1.9 per cent in February, German statistics agency Destatis reported on Tuesday. That was the biggest increase since November 2011 and faster than the forecast rate of 3.3 per cent. Month-on-month, producer prices gained 0.9 per cent versus a 0.7 per cent rise in the prior month.

Energy prices increased by eight per cent compared to March 2020, and the cost of intermediate goods gained 5.7 per cent, which was the biggest since July 2011.

This article was prepared by Bank of Valletta plc for general information purposes only.